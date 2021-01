Sacramento Kings guard Jahmi’us Ramsey underwent an MRI on Thursday which confirmed a left groin strain. Ramsey will be reevaluated in approximately 2-3 weeks and is expected to make a full recovery.

Selected in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2020 NBA Draft from Texas Tech, Ramsey has totaled five points (.500 FG%, .333 3pt%), 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block in 16 minutes through four games (no starts) with Sacramento.