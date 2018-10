Bogdan Bogdanovic (left knee procedure recovery) and Iman Shumpert (load management) are listed as OUT for tonight's game in Orlando. Additionally, De'Aaron Fox (strained lower back) is listed as QUESTIONABLE.

Participation Status Key:

Probable – 75% chance that the player will play in the game

Questionable – 50% chance that the player will play in the game

Doubtful – 25% chance that the player will play in the game

Out – Player will not play in the game