Hassan Whiteside Medical Update

Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside underwent an MRI in Sacramento on Monday afternoon which confirmed a left hip flexor strain. Whiteside’s status is considered day-to-day and his return to game action will be updated as appropriate.

Whiteside is averaging 6.4 points (.523 FG%, .500 FT%), 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals, and 12.7 minutes per game through nine games (no starts) for the Kings during the 2020-21 season.