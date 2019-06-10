Harrison Barnes Selected to Attend 2019 USA Men's Training Camp

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes has been invited to participate in the USA Basketball Men's National Team training camp, to be held August 5-9 in Las Vegas.

Barnes, having completed his seventh season in the NBA, is averaging 13.6 points (.446 FG%, .374 3pt%, .795 FT%), 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.7 steals per game in 540 appearances with three teams; Golden State (2013-16), Dallas (2016-18), and Sacramento (2018-19). During the 2018-19 season, he averaged 16.4 points (.420 FG%, .395 3pt%, .824 FT%), 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.6 steals per game in 77 contests with Sacramento and Dallas.

Named a member of the U.S. Olympic Men’s National Team in 2016, Barnes earned a gold medal during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with Team USA that compiled a perfect 8-0 record. He appeared in four games and averaged 4.3 points (.426 FG%, .333 3pt%, 4-4 FT), and grabbed 1.3 rebounds per game.

Joining Barnes at training camp will be: Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans), Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons), Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets), James Harden (Houston Rockets), Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers), Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks), Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers), Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors), CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Paul Millsap (Denver Nuggets), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets), Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers), and Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets).

The 2019-20 USA Basketball National Team coaching staff features USA and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. Serving as USA assistant coaches are Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova University head coach Jay Wright.