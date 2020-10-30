Free Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination Clinic at Sleep Train Arena

Today, Sacramento County Public Health and the Sacramento Kings announced one of the largest drive-thru flu vaccination clinics in the county this fall will take place on Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the parking lot of the team’s former home in Natomas, Sleep Train Arena. Flu vaccinations at this event will be free to the public and the site has been provided at no cost to the County.

“Sacramento County is excited to partner with the Kings to provide this vital service to the community,” said Sacramento County Health Services Director Dr. Peter Beilenson. “This will be an easy location and quick way to get a free flu vaccination. We are working on bringing up to 1,000 doses to the event and are urging everyone to prioritize getting the flu vaccination this season.”

“We are proud to partner with Sacramento County Public Health to provide a socially distanced space for area residents to safely get their flu vaccinations for free,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “The health of the community is one of our highest priorities during this unprecedented time.”

The Natomas drive-thru flu vaccination clinic is open to all who live in Sacramento County, who are over six months of age and are without a medical contraindication to receive the flu vaccine. The flu vaccinations at this event will be administered by public health nurses, strike team nurses and nurses from the Sacramento Medical Reserve Corps volunteers. The arena’s East Entrance, located off of East Commerce Way, will serve as the main entrance to the drive-thru clinic. Vaccinations will be dispensed near Toll Plaza 8 and afterwards individuals will exit onto Truxel Road.

“The more people in our community who are vaccinated for the flu, the fewer who will be hospitalized or sadly die from this preventable illness,” said Sacramento County Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye. “This year, it is more important than ever to get the flu vaccination to reduce your risk from flu but also to help conserve potentially scarce health care resources with COVID-19 continuing to spread in our community.”