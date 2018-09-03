Frank Mason III to Attend USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Training Camp in Las Vegas

Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III will be one of 14 players to participate in USA Basketball’s World Cup Qualifying training camp, slated for Sept. 6 in Las Vegas at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center.

Training camp will be used to determine a 12-man team for the USA’s first competition window of FIBA World Cup Qualifying second-round games—squaring off against Uruguay on Sept. 14 (7 p.m. PDT) at UNLV’s Cox Pavilion before meeting Panama on Sept. 17 in Panama City.

Rounding out the U.S. training camp roster are Reggie Hearn (Grand Rapids Drive), Jameel Warney (Texas Legends), Bryce Alford (Oklahoma City Blue), Dwayne Bacon (Charlotte Hornets), V.J. Beachem (Free Agent), Jordan Crawford (New Orleans Pelicans), Henry Ellenson (Detroit Pistons), Isaiah Hicks (Westchester Knicks), Dakari Johnson (Free Agent), Ben Moore (Fort Wayne Mad Ants), Chasson Randle (Capital City Go-Go), Travis Trice (Brisbane Bullets, Australia) and Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs).

Former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy, who led the USA to a 5-0 record and the gold medal at the 2017 FIBA AmeriCup Championship (current Stockton Kings Head Coach Ty Ellis was one of Van Gundy’s assistant coaches) and has led the USA to a 5-1 record in the first-round of the FIBA Americas World Cup Qualifying returns as head coach of the USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team. NBA G League Westchester Knicks head coach Mike Miller and former Georgetown University coach John Thompson III will serve as USA assistant coaches.

After finishing 5-1 and first in Group C in first-round action, the USA opens the FIBA Americas World Cup Qualifying second round facing Group A’s No. 2 seed, Uruguay (4-2) on Friday, Sept. 14 (7 p.m. PDT) at Cox Pavilion on the campus of the UNLV.

The full USA World Cup Qualifying Team training schedule is available at usab.com/mens/wc-qualifying/training-schedule.aspx.