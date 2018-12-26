Campaign to Send De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield to the All-Star Game

The campaign to send Sacramento Kings guards De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield to the NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina tipped off on Christmas Day with two new videos. The videos highlight the skills, passion and drive De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield bring to the Kings.

Fans can vote on Google.com by searching De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield by name. Fans can also vote at NBA.com/vote and with the NBA App (available on Android and iOS). Special giveaways will happen at select Kings home games in the month of January before the voting period ends.

Voting will conclude on Monday, Jan. 21 at 8:59 p.m. PT.

This season’s program will once again feature five “2-for-1 Days” which will allow fans to have their votes count twice on Jan. 3, Jan. 4, Jan. 10, Jan. 11 and Jan. 21 through all voting platforms (Google, NBA.com/vote and the NBA App).

Fan voting updates will be shared on Thursday, Jan. 3, Thursday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 17. All-star starters and team captains will be announced live on TNT on Thursday, Jan. 24, during a special one-hour edition of TNT NBA Tip-Off at 4p.m. PT, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith. The Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Star reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, will be announced the following week on Thursday, Jan. 31.

For more information, visit Kings.com/Vote.

# # #

About NBA All-Star 2019

NBA All-Star 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina, will bring together some of the most talented and passionate players in the league’s history for a global celebration of the game. The 68th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 17 at Spectrum Center, will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages. TNT will televise the All-Star Game for the 17th consecutive year, marking Turner Sports’ 34th year of NBA All-Star coverage. Spectrum Center will also host the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday, Feb. 15 and All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, Feb. 16. The NBA All-Star Practice and NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will take place at the Bojangles Coliseum.