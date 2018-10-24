De’Aaron Fox and Kings Promote Breast Health Awareness

During October, Breast Health Awareness Month, the Sacramento Kings are elevating the importance of prevention and early detection. Tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies will recognize and honor breast cancer survivors and their families. For the past six seasons, the team has hosted a breast health awareness-themed night to educate guests about prevention and treatment and illuminate messages of hope.

Leading this effort, Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has launched a Breast Cancer Community Assist Program and will donate $100 per personal assist completed at all home games during the 2018-19 season, up to $20,000, to Albie Aware Breast Cancer Foundation to support their efforts to battle cancer and serve the needs of patients and their families in the region. Shoes worn by Fox at the Oct. 1 game in Phoenix will be auctioned at tonight’s game with proceeds also benefitting Albie Aware. In 2017, more than 1,500 women were diagnosed with breast cancer in the greater Sacramento region. The funds raised tonight and throughout the season will go to support free mammograms for women in Sacramento.

“I am committed to using my platform to promote awareness,” said Kings Guard De’Aaron Fox. “I am fortunate to help families access lifesaving screenings and preventative care.”

“We are thrilled to partner with De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings to help provide access to early detection,” Albie Aware Breast Cancer Foundation Executive Director Cindy Love. “Funds donated by De’Aaron will cover nearly 150 mammograms for women in Sacramento.”

Fox has been a vocal proponent of awareness through his journey to the NBA as his mother Lorraine Harris-Fox is an 18-year breast cancer survivor who discovered her cancer through a self-exam and doctor consult. Over Mother’s Day weekend, De’Aaron and his mother joined survivors and their families as well as Kings partner Kaiser Permanente at a clinic at Golden 1 Center to learn about breast cancer, treatment and basketball. Yesterday, the Sacramento Kings hosted a local lunch with Harris-Fox and fellow breast cancer survivors.

Earlier this month, the Kings partnered with the Sacramento Fire Department and Sacramento Metro Fire Department to visit breast cancer survivors and their families, celebrating the heroes that they are with pink fire hats and rides on a pink firetruck. These families will attend tonight’s game and both the Sacramento Fire Department and Sacramento Metro Fire Department will have a pink fire engine in the DOCO Plaza at the grand entrance of Golden 1 Center.

The Breast Health Awareness theme will continue tonight off the court with pink macaroons and pink lemonade available for purchase. The evening’s game will have several fundraising components, including a 50/50 raffle that will benefit Albie Aware. The Kings Team Store Item of the Game – a pink Golden 1 Center t-shirt – will benefit breast cancer focused charities. The Kings have also partnered with the American Cancer Society for Real Men Wear Pink fundraising campaign. Kaiser Permanente will provide pink mini balls and cheer cards. During halftime, Franklin High School cheerleaders, who have been wearing pink uniforms to promote breast health awareness and KAIA Fit participants in pink tutus will perform. All coaches will be wearing pink ties throughout the game.