Dave Joerger Relieved as Kings Head Coach

Today, Sacramento Kings General Manager Vlade Divac announced that Dave Joerger has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the team.

“After evaluating the season, I determined that we need to move in a different direction in order to take us to the next level,” said Kings General Manager Vlade Divac. “On behalf of the entire Kings organization, I want to thank Dave for his contributions to our team and I wish him all the best.”

Joerger was named Sacramento’s head coach in May of 2016 after spending three years as head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies. During his time with the Kings, he coached the team to a record of 98-148 (.398).