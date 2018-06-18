Single-Day Passes for California Classic Summer League On Sale Beginning Today

Three Days of NBA Double Header Action – First Opportunity to See 2018 NBA Draft Picks Take Court in Sacramento – Fan Zone and Basketball Celebration in Golden 1 Center Plaza Each Day
Posted: Jun 18, 2018

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced California Classic Summer League single-day passes are now available. The inaugural summer NBA exhibition in Sacramento tips off on Monday, July 2 with double header action when the Golden State Warriors take on the Miami Heat at 6 p.m. – and closing out the night when the Kings host the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m., featuring the highly anticipated debut of Rookie Harry Giles III.

Tuesday’s double-header will be capped off with an outdoor concert featuring Grammy award winning artist Lil Jon. Just outside of Golden 1 Center’s iconic, open hangar doors, a beer garden and outdoor party will provide fans an opportunity to start celebrating Independence Day early.

On Thursday, July 5, California Classic games will come to a close with special family day activities –including player autographs, face painting and Kings Kids Club activities – will begin with the first game at Noon. Sign up to become a Kids Club All-Star at Kings.com/KidsClub and receive four tickets to Thursday’s games.

Single day-passes begin at $19 plus fees for lower bowl seats and can be selected at Kings.com/CAClassic. Limited quantities of the best value, three-day passes – beginning at less than $10 per game – are still available. Special single-day passes for groups of 10 or more are also available via the Kings Group Sales department at groups@kings.com. For additional ticketing information, visit Kings.com/CAClassic or call 888-91–KINGS.

Kings to Play in 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

Grammy Award Winner Lil Jon Returns to Sacramento for California Classic Postgame Concert

Kings, Clark Pacific to Unveil American Heart Association Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosk at Golden 1 Center

