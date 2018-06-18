Single-Day Passes for California Classic Summer League On Sale Beginning Today

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced California Classic Summer League single-day passes are now available. The inaugural summer NBA exhibition in Sacramento tips off on Monday, July 2 with double header action when the Golden State Warriors take on the Miami Heat at 6 p.m. – and closing out the night when the Kings host the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m., featuring the highly anticipated debut of Rookie Harry Giles III.

Tuesday’s double-header will be capped off with an outdoor concert featuring Grammy award winning artist Lil Jon. Just outside of Golden 1 Center’s iconic, open hangar doors, a beer garden and outdoor party will provide fans an opportunity to start celebrating Independence Day early.

On Thursday, July 5, California Classic games will come to a close with special family day activities –including player autographs, face painting and Kings Kids Club activities – will begin with the first game at Noon. Sign up to become a Kids Club All-Star at Kings.com/KidsClub and receive four tickets to Thursday’s games.

Single day-passes begin at $19 plus fees for lower bowl seats and can be selected at Kings.com/CAClassic. Limited quantities of the best value, three-day passes – beginning at less than $10 per game – are still available. Special single-day passes for groups of 10 or more are also available via the Kings Group Sales department at groups@kings.com. For additional ticketing information, visit Kings.com/CAClassic or call 888-91–KINGS.