Buddy Hield to Participate in 2020 3-Point Contest at All-Star Saturday Night

The NBA announced today that it has selected Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield to participate in the 2020 MTN Dew 3-Point Contest as part of All-Star Saturday Night festivities in Chicago. Hield becomes only the third player in franchise history to compete in multiple 3-Point Contests (2019, 2020), joining Kings Assistant General Manager Peja Stojakovic (2002, 2003, 2004) and Mitch Richmond (1992, 1994).

In his fourth season, the Bahamas native is averaging a team-high 20.3 points (.427 FG%, .376 3pt%, .824 FT%), 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 33.5 minutes per game through 50 games (44 starts). Hield currently ranks third in the NBA in three-point field goals made (186), trailing only James Harden and Damian Lillard.

Throughout his Kings career, Hield has made at least five three-point field goals in 44 games, the most in franchise history. The Oklahoma product has produced 17 games during the 2019-20 season with five or more three-point field goals made, ranking second in the NBA. He is one of four players this season to hit at least 11 three-point field goals in a game and one of seven players that have scored at least 10 three-point field goals in a game. His 11 three-point field goals made on Nov. 25 vs. Boston stands alone as the Kings single-game franchise record.

Joining Hield in the MTN Dew 3-Point Contest are Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards), Devonte’ Graham (Charlotte Hornets), Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

Sacramento has been proudly represented by a rich history of competitors and champions in the All-Star marquee event. Kings players that have competed include Hield, Stojakovic, Richmond, Jim Les (1992) and Danny Ainge (1991).