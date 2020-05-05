Bogdanovic Named to EuroLeague's All-Decade Team

Bogdan Bogdanovic continues to make an everlasting impact on international basketball.

Bogdanovic — formerly of Partizan Belgrade and Fenerbahce — was named onto the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague All-Decade Team on Tuesday.

“Bogdanovic is a team-oriented player who is outstanding in clutch situations,” according to the EuroLeague press release. “A fantastic all-around scorer, his efficiency and passing skills improved from year to year to make him even more unpredictable.”

Bogi brought a EuroLeague championship to Fenerbahce in 2017, in addition to being one of three players to win the Rising Star award in consecutive seasons.

Before the season was postponed, No. 8 was having his best season in Sacramento — averaging a career-high 14.5 points on 43.3 percent shooting from the field in 53 games (20 starts).

Bogdanovic continues to add to his international hardware, already winning Serbian Player of the Year (2X), Turkish League All-Star (2X), Turkish League Finals MVP, EuroLeague Rising Star (3X) and more.