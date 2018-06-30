Kings Announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Roster and Schedule

The Sacramento Kings today announced the team’s roster for the 2018 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from July 6-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV. The Kings will play a minimum of five games, tipping off on Saturday, July 7 against the Phoenix Suns at 4:30 p.m. in an ESPN nationally-televised contest at Thomas & Mack. Sacramento also faces the L.A. Clippers on Sunday, July 8 at 8 p.m. from Cox Pavilion before rounding out preliminary play versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, July 10 at 3:30 p.m. from Thomas & Mack. The remainder of Sacramento’s slate will be determined once all 30 teams are seeded in a tournament-style format.

Kings 2018 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Schedule (all times PDT) Game Date Oppoent Time Arena Saturday July 7 vs. Phoenix 4:30pm Thomas & Mack (ESPN) Sunday July 8 vs. L.A. Clippers 8 p.m. Cox Pavilion (NBA TV) Tuesday July 10 vs. Memphis Grizzlies 3:30 p.m. Thomas & Mack (ESPN 2)

Kings 2018 California Classic Summer League Roster No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate College/Last Team/Country Yrs 10 Frank Mason III G 5-11 190 04/03/94 Kansas/USA 1 13 Marcus Foster G 6-3 205 06/3/95 Creighton/USA R 36 Allerik Freeman G 6-3 200 10/30/94 NC State/USA R 18 Daxter Miles Jr. G 6-3 200 1/57/96 West Virginia/USA R 31 Elston Turner Jr. G 6-4 210 03/03/90 Texas A&M/USA R 25 Justin Jackson F 6-8 210 03/28/95 Sacramento Kings/North Carolina/USA 1 19 Brandon Austin G 6-6 185 04/26/94 Oregon/USA R 33 Cam Reynolds G-F 6-8 225 02/07/95 Tulane/USA R 35 Marvin Bagley III F 6-11 234 03/14/99 Duke/USA R 40 Nigel Hayes F 6-8 255 12/16/94 Sacramento Kings/Wisconsin//USA R 32 Wenyen Gabriel F 6-9 213 03/26/97 Kentucky/USA/Sudan R 20 Harry Giles III F 6-10 240 04/22/98 Sacramento Kings/Duke/USA R 30 Zach Auguste F 6-10 243 07/08/93 Panathinaikos/Notre Dame/USA 1 42 Devin Williams F 6-9 255 05/31/94 G-League/Vaqueros Bayamon/USA R

* Roster as of June 30 (subject to change)

Summer League Head Coach: Larry Lewis (College – Morehouse)

Summer League Assistant Coaches: Jason March (College – Florida State), Dan Hartfield (College – Wisconsin-Green Bay), Colin Schneider (College – Wisconsin-Green Bay), Jeff Newton (College – UMass), Phil Ricci (College – Oregon State).

Director of Sports Medicine: Pete Youngman (College – Ithaca)

Head Athletic Trainer: Manny Romero (College – Loyola Marymount)

Head Performance & Strength Coach: Ramsey Nijem (College – UC Santa Barbara)

Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach: Evan VanBecelaere (College – Kansas)

Manual Therapist & Assistant Athletic Trainer: Aung Aye (College – University of Washington)

Stockton Kings Head Athletic Trainer: Katherine Luhring (College – UC Davis)

Stockton Kings Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ernie DeLosAngeles (College – University of the Pacific)