Kings Announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Roster and Schedule

Posted: Jun 30, 2018

The Sacramento Kings today announced the team’s roster for the 2018 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from July 6-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV. The Kings will play a minimum of five games, tipping off on Saturday, July 7 against the Phoenix Suns at 4:30 p.m. in an ESPN nationally-televised contest at Thomas & Mack. Sacramento also faces the L.A. Clippers on Sunday, July 8 at 8 p.m. from Cox Pavilion before rounding out preliminary play versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, July 10 at 3:30 p.m. from Thomas & Mack. The remainder of Sacramento’s slate will be determined once all 30 teams are seeded in a tournament-style format.

Kings 2018 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Schedule (all times PDT)

Game Date Oppoent Time Arena
Saturday July 7 vs. Phoenix 4:30pm Thomas & Mack (ESPN)
Sunday July 8 vs. L.A. Clippers 8 p.m. Cox Pavilion (NBA TV)
Tuesday July 10 vs. Memphis Grizzlies 3:30 p.m. Thomas & Mack (ESPN 2)

Kings 2018 California Classic Summer League Roster

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate College/Last Team/Country Yrs
10 Frank Mason III G 5-11 190 04/03/94 Kansas/USA 1
13 Marcus Foster G 6-3 205 06/3/95 Creighton/USA R
36 Allerik Freeman G 6-3 200 10/30/94 NC State/USA R
18 Daxter Miles Jr. G 6-3 200 1/57/96 West Virginia/USA R
31 Elston Turner Jr. G 6-4 210 03/03/90 Texas A&M/USA R
25 Justin Jackson F 6-8 210 03/28/95 Sacramento Kings/North Carolina/USA 1
19 Brandon Austin G 6-6 185 04/26/94 Oregon/USA R
33 Cam Reynolds G-F 6-8 225 02/07/95 Tulane/USA R
35 Marvin Bagley III F 6-11 234 03/14/99 Duke/USA R
40 Nigel Hayes F 6-8 255 12/16/94 Sacramento Kings/Wisconsin//USA R
32 Wenyen Gabriel F 6-9 213 03/26/97 Kentucky/USA/Sudan R
20 Harry Giles III F 6-10 240 04/22/98 Sacramento Kings/Duke/USA R
30 Zach Auguste F 6-10 243 07/08/93 Panathinaikos/Notre Dame/USA 1
42 Devin Williams F 6-9 255 05/31/94 G-League/Vaqueros Bayamon/USA R

* Roster as of June 30 (subject to change)

Summer League Head Coach: Larry Lewis (College – Morehouse)
Summer League Assistant Coaches: Jason March (College – Florida State), Dan Hartfield (College – Wisconsin-Green Bay), Colin Schneider (College – Wisconsin-Green Bay), Jeff Newton (College – UMass), Phil Ricci (College – Oregon State).

Director of Sports Medicine: Pete Youngman (College – Ithaca)
Head Athletic Trainer: Manny Romero (College – Loyola Marymount)
Head Performance & Strength Coach: Ramsey Nijem (College – UC Santa Barbara)
Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach: Evan VanBecelaere (College – Kansas)
Manual Therapist & Assistant Athletic Trainer: Aung Aye (College – University of Washington)
Stockton Kings Head Athletic Trainer: Katherine Luhring (College – UC Davis)
Stockton Kings Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ernie DeLosAngeles (College – University of the Pacific)

