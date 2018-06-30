Kings Announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Roster and Schedule
The Sacramento Kings today announced the team’s roster for the 2018 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from July 6-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV. The Kings will play a minimum of five games, tipping off on Saturday, July 7 against the Phoenix Suns at 4:30 p.m. in an ESPN nationally-televised contest at Thomas & Mack. Sacramento also faces the L.A. Clippers on Sunday, July 8 at 8 p.m. from Cox Pavilion before rounding out preliminary play versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, July 10 at 3:30 p.m. from Thomas & Mack. The remainder of Sacramento’s slate will be determined once all 30 teams are seeded in a tournament-style format.
Kings 2018 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Schedule (all times PDT)
|Game
|Date
|Oppoent
|Time
|Arena
|Saturday
|July 7
|vs. Phoenix
|4:30pm
|Thomas & Mack (ESPN)
|Sunday
|July 8
|vs. L.A. Clippers
|8 p.m.
|Cox Pavilion (NBA TV)
|Tuesday
|July 10
|vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|3:30 p.m.
|Thomas & Mack (ESPN 2)
Kings 2018 California Classic Summer League Roster
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Birthdate
|College/Last Team/Country
|Yrs
|10
|Frank Mason III
|G
|5-11
|190
|04/03/94
|Kansas/USA
|1
|13
|Marcus Foster
|G
|6-3
|205
|06/3/95
|Creighton/USA
|R
|36
|Allerik Freeman
|G
|6-3
|200
|10/30/94
|NC State/USA
|R
|18
|Daxter Miles Jr.
|G
|6-3
|200
|1/57/96
|West Virginia/USA
|R
|31
|Elston Turner Jr.
|G
|6-4
|210
|03/03/90
|Texas A&M/USA
|R
|25
|Justin Jackson
|F
|6-8
|210
|03/28/95
|Sacramento Kings/North Carolina/USA
|1
|19
|Brandon Austin
|G
|6-6
|185
|04/26/94
|Oregon/USA
|R
|33
|Cam Reynolds
|G-F
|6-8
|225
|02/07/95
|Tulane/USA
|R
|35
|Marvin Bagley III
|F
|6-11
|234
|03/14/99
|Duke/USA
|R
|40
|Nigel Hayes
|F
|6-8
|255
|12/16/94
|Sacramento Kings/Wisconsin//USA
|R
|32
|Wenyen Gabriel
|F
|6-9
|213
|03/26/97
|Kentucky/USA/Sudan
|R
|20
|Harry Giles III
|F
|6-10
|240
|04/22/98
|Sacramento Kings/Duke/USA
|R
|30
|Zach Auguste
|F
|6-10
|243
|07/08/93
|Panathinaikos/Notre Dame/USA
|1
|42
|Devin Williams
|F
|6-9
|255
|05/31/94
|G-League/Vaqueros Bayamon/USA
|R
* Roster as of June 30 (subject to change)
Summer League Head Coach: Larry Lewis (College – Morehouse)
Summer League Assistant Coaches: Jason March (College – Florida State), Dan Hartfield (College – Wisconsin-Green Bay), Colin Schneider (College – Wisconsin-Green Bay), Jeff Newton (College – UMass), Phil Ricci (College – Oregon State).
Director of Sports Medicine: Pete Youngman (College – Ithaca)
Head Athletic Trainer: Manny Romero (College – Loyola Marymount)
Head Performance & Strength Coach: Ramsey Nijem (College – UC Santa Barbara)
Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach: Evan VanBecelaere (College – Kansas)
Manual Therapist & Assistant Athletic Trainer: Aung Aye (College – University of Washington)
Stockton Kings Head Athletic Trainer: Katherine Luhring (College – UC Davis)
Stockton Kings Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ernie DeLosAngeles (College – University of the Pacific)