Skip to main content
NBA
Global
Teams
Teams
Team Sites
Atlanta
Miami
Boston
Milwaukee
Brooklyn
Minnesota
Charlotte
New Orleans
Chicago
New York
Cleveland
Oklahoma City
Dallas
Orlando
Denver
Philadelphia
Detroit
Phoenix
Golden State
Portland
Houston
Sacramento
Indiana
San Antonio
LA Clippers
Toronto
LA Lakers
Utah
Memphis
Washington
G League
WNBA
NBA Store
NBA League Pass
Sacramento Kings
Menu
Tickets
Single Game Tickets
Promotions
Groups
Season Ticket Membership
Premium Seating
ClickTix
Ticket Policies & Info
Seating Chart
NBA Fan Code of Conduct
Team
Roster
Stats
Standings
History
Career Opportunities
Corporate Partners
Contact Us
Stockton Kings
Media Guide
Yearbook
Schedule
Parking & Directions
Birthday Celebrations
Gear
Face Masks
City Edition
Classic Edition
Men
Women
Kids
Jerseys
New Arrivals
T-Shirts
Sweatshirts
Headwear
Kings Collectibles
Auctions
News
News
Insider Emails
Videos
Photos
Social
Youth
Kids Club
Jr. Kings
Slamson
Community
Donation Requests
Our Priorities
Kings Foundation
Triple-Double Award
50/50 Raffle
Entertainment
Venues
Golden 1 Center
Downtown Commons
Customer Support
Kings Guard
League Pass
Language Menu
LANGUAGE
English
Hindi हिंदी
Chinese 中文
EN
Search
Toggle Search Input
Search Box
Monte McNair Introductory Press Conference Live Stream
Watch live on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 11:30 a.m. PT as the Sacramento Kings introduce the team's new General Manager Monte McNair.
Posted: Sep 22, 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Tags
Kings
,
Monte McNair
,
Live Stream
,
Press Conference
You may also like
Kings
McNair Brings History of Innovation and Success to Sacramento
September 17, 2020
Kings Name Monte McNair General Manager
September 17, 2020
Press Conference
Vlade Divac Post-Trade Deadline Press Conference
February 08, 2020
Vlade Divac Post-Trade Press Conference
February 08, 2020
Live Stream
LIVE: Kings vs Melbourne United | Preseason 10.16.19
October 15, 2019
REPLAY: Team Up For Change Summit
February 27, 2019
NEXT UP:
Replay
Play Next
Link copied to clipboard