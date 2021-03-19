Marvin Bagley III Medical Update

Posted: Mar 18, 2021

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (left fourth metacarpal fracture) consulted with a hand specialist and it has been determined that surgery is not required. Bagley is expected to make a full recovery and an update regarding his status will be provided in four weeks.

During the 2020-21 season, Bagley has accrued averages of 13.9 points (.502 FG%, .354 3pt%, .560 FT%), 7.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 25.7 minutes per game in 37 games (37 starts).

