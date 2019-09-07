Guy Details Life Away from the Hardwood

“There’s definitely a stereotype that when you get drafted you just have a bunch of money in your bank account," Kyle Guy said to ONE37pm.

“Which is not the case.”

Guy, on the heels of his rookie season in the Association, details the life of a second-round pick, which isn't what fans think.

"The past two nights I’ve eaten Little Caesars, the whole pizza for $5, the Hot-N-Ready takeout deal," explained Guy. "That’s just the best thing for my financial situation right now."

Guy was named 2019 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player for his play in Virginia's championship run.

"I’m trying to educate myself in that area before I start doing anything," Guy said of his financial philosophy.

"[Just] taking advantage of every opportunity and door that’s open for me and then playing the game smartly with my money in terms of entrepreneurship or businesses or stocks, whatever it is. I’m just playing it smart and, again, trying to make that generational wealth."