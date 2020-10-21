Kings Join with 8 NBA and WNBA Teams to Host Third Team Up for Change Summit Virtually

With social justice, racial equality, voting and other societal topics at the forefront of people’s minds, the Sacramento Kings partnered with several franchises across the NBA and WNBA to foster important discussions in the third installment of Team Up for Change.



Get an inside look at how tragedy inspired the Sacramento Kings to unite with members of the local community, as well as NBA and WNBA teams, in a shared commitment for racial equality and social justice. pic.twitter.com/zqWvVUDXo4 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 21, 2020

Joining the Kings in these conversations were the Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, Indiana Pacers and Fever, Dallas Mavericks and Wings, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver along with Kings Owner & Chairman Vivek Ranadivé provided opening remarks to tip-off the event that was done remotely and virtually.



Opening remarks from @NBA Commissioner Adam Silver pic.twitter.com/Vca2LKEaZp — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 21, 2020



Kings Owner & Chairman @Vivek welcomes you to the 3rd Team Up for Change. pic.twitter.com/CNLRNiEnle — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 21, 2020

Former Kings forward and NBA Champion Caron Butler started the main program out by sharing his inspirational path from a troubled teenager to becoming a success on and off the court.



“I’m hopeful because when we talk about the voting initiatives…you have people from all walks of life, young people, multiple generations getting engaged in that capacity.” - @realtuffjuice pic.twitter.com/h4NCLeX3Od — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 21, 2020

Next up was the topic of police accountability, with a discussion between Marisa Renee Lee of The Justice Collaborative and Milwaukee Bucks Sideline & Digital Reporter Zora Stephenson. The pair talked about what true police reform looks like in an effort to create true public safety.



“I don’t think they envision a world completely devoid of police officers. I think it’s more about investing appropriately in communities.” - @MarisaReneeLee pic.twitter.com/xR7fF6JrHv — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 21, 2020

Tyra Patterson then shared her remarkable story of serving 20-plus years in prison for a crime that she was wrongly convicted of and how she is fighting for others to not end up in similar situations.



“Even though I was innocent, it was an uphill battle. But I am not the only Tyra Patterson, and that’s why I do the work that I do today.” - @tyra_imani pic.twitter.com/2i3LHpNLp5 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 21, 2020

Following these discussions, Stockton native and America’s Got Talent Season 15 Winner Brandon Leake performed a spoken word piece titled “Mosaic”.

A panel conversation came next with the topic of civic engagement and voting at the center of it. Dallas Mavericks Game Night Emcee & Inclusion Ambassador Chris Arnold hosted a group consisting of Akilah Wallace of Faith in Texas, Veronica Torres Hazley of Hey Chica!, Xavier Henderson of Strategy at For Oak Cliff, and Elizabeth Henneke of the Lone Star Justice Alliance as they highlighted the importance of civic awareness and engagement to address racial inequities, promote social justice and drive sustainable change.



“There have been systemic attempts to discourage and minimize our voice and votes - especially within our Black neighborhoods.” - Xavier Henderson, Co-Founder & Director of Strategy, For Oak Cliff pic.twitter.com/BKh8ym59Aw — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 21, 2020

Kings forward Harrison Barnes and his wife Brittany were next to share as they touched on why everyone’s vote matters on a national and local level.



“Absolutely your vote matters, and it’s not only in November. You want to not only show up at the polls now, but continue to show up for your local elections, for your state elections.” - @hbarnes pic.twitter.com/IgC8fbGXNH — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 21, 2020

Sacramento poet laureate Chianne “Cloudy” Carrier added another spoken word performance to the program with her reading of “This Poem Gone Hurt”.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert made some remarks on the great work the WNBA has been doing to advocate for social justice.



For the WNBA specifically, social justice and advocating for a better future has always been a part of our DNA. We’re happy to team up and collaborate with whoever will stay in this fight with us.” - @WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert pic.twitter.com/dfcQJIhngw — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 21, 2020

Chicago Sky guard Sydney Colson followed the Commissioner’s remarks with her own take on the WNBA’s social justice initiatives with Kings Sideline Reporter & Analyst Kayte Hunter to discuss her role in the WNBA Social Justice Council and more.



“As a person, if you are not educating yourself and learning everyday that you are on this earth, I’m not quite sure if you are doing it right. And that’s how I approached advocacy.” - @SydJColson pic.twitter.com/ktWA5oQKmZ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 21, 2020



“When you encounter a Black person, or Black people, and you hear of their experience, listen. Don’t try to tell them that microaggressions that they experience or discrimination in the workplace or racism in their everyday life is not racism.” - @SydJColson pic.twitter.com/IAqooogWrM — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 21, 2020

The conversation then moved to policy reform.

Chanda Smith Baker of The Minneapolis Foundation, joined by Minnesota Lynx Head Coach & General Manager Cheryl Reeve and Minnesota Timberwolves Head Coach Ryan Saunders, led a discussion about the policies, research, advocacy and convening necessary for long-term systemic criminal justice reform.



“The George Floyd situation, for us, was this moment we realized what we were doing was not enough. It was the moment we realized, we’ve got to do even more.” - @LynxCoachReeve pic.twitter.com/GUzNLwpdVm — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 21, 2020



“We want to be a part of change, and we know it’s going to take a lot. But Black and brown individuals and our friends and family deserve that. - Ryan Saunders pic.twitter.com/LArLRFVC48 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 21, 2020



“Jonathan Irons for 23 years of his life was wrongfully imprisoned. @MooreMaya had the fortitude, the resources to bring about the change that was necessary.” - @LynxCoachReeve pic.twitter.com/HwGnyiBR0H — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 21, 2020

Continuing the dialogue were Dr. Katrice Albert of Third Eye Consulting Group LLC and Dr. Sean Huddleston of Martin University, where they discussed Inclusive Excellence and why it’s everyone’s responsibility to reduce their bias and increase their cultural intelligence around topics of equity and inclusion.



“When you connect inclusive excellence to the organization's strategic plan. The people who are a part of the organization both internally and externally realize there is authenticity and a true commitment to belonging.” - @DrKatriceAlbert pic.twitter.com/KlyZnoBWON — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 21, 2020

Indiana poet laureate Alyssa Gaines had a spoken word performance of her piece, “Aguas Negra.”



Indiana poet laureate Alyssa Gaines performs “Aguas Negra.” pic.twitter.com/8S0Jgs5sif — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 21, 2020

Moving to economic empowerment, Cleveland Cavaliers Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement Kevin Clayton hosted a discussion with Danielle Sydnor of the NAACP and LaRese Purnell of CLE Consulting Firm on the challenges Black entrepreneurs face and how the Cavaliers are working to lift up and partner with Black-owned businesses in surrounding communities.



“[Cleveland] is a very segregated city. It is easy for our businesses to be out of sight, out of mind for a lot of folks who are not in our communities, because our communities are naturally segregated.” - @_DanielleSydnor pic.twitter.com/qqyQhT6Zgh — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 21, 2020



“The more we have orgs like the @Cavs that put their best foot forward, create opportunities & become that connector, it will expose other orgs to realize what they’re not doing and what they are not allowing other people to have the opportunity to do.”- @LaResePurnell pic.twitter.com/ipLuhLG4v5 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 21, 2020



“We have to have more spaces where Black businesses win -- where we get access to things that we’ve traditionally been denied because that’s motivating to the next business that’s struggling to figure out [how to be successful.]” - @_DanielleSydnor pic.twitter.com/HfZzuWif8F — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 21, 2020

In support of Team Up for Change’s efforts, Black employees throughout participating organizations came together to relay that Black representation matters across all levels of businesses.



Black Representation Matters Thank you to everyone who helped make Team Up For Change happen. pic.twitter.com/HmsjNjgRFL — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 21, 2020

To close out the historic event, leaders from the Kings, WNBA, Bucks, Timberwolves, Lynx, Pacers, Fever, Mavericks, Wings and Cavaliers addressed where the NBA and WNBA have been, where they are today and what’s ahead in the continued pursuit of racial equality and social justice.

Watch the full Team Up for Change Summit below.