Kings Receive Praise as Midseason Mark Hits

As the season hits the halfway mark, the squad’s effort on the floor and in the standings are being recognized.

Thoroughly in the playoff hunt, Sacramento aims to stay in the race until the very end.

NBC Sports’ Tom Haberstroh recognizes the development, awarding Dave Joerger and De’Aaron Fox hardware on their behalf .

“Joerger has completely overhauled their playing style,” Haberstroh proclaims. “They’re running teams out of the gym.”

He also notes that while the Kings average 15.4 seconds per possession last season, that number has decreased to 13.1 seconds this year, the second-quickest rate in the Association, per Inpredictable.com.

“To me, the Kings are the biggest surprise of the season and this award reflects that.”

For De’Aaron Fox, Haberstroh’s Most Improved Player recipient, it’s simply a matter of improving in all aspects of the game.

“This year, Fox has often looking like the best player in his class,” he writes. “That’s improvement.”

Averaging 31.7 minutes per game, Swipa is sixth in the NBA in total transition points, notes Haberstroh.

“Fox has posted a higher player-efficiency rating (19.0) and win-shares total (3.0) than his draft classmates Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma.”

Vote for No. 5 and his backcourt-mate Buddy Hield into the All-Star Game and catch The Scores on Saturday vs Charlotte.