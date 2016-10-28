Kings fall short in Golden 1 Center debut

The Sacramento Kings may have fell short against the San Antonio Spurs. But that didn’t take away from the magic that filled the air inside the Golden 1 Center Thursday night.

Fans came out in full force for the first ever regular season contest to take place inside the brand new arena.

“These guys are pros and they’ve been in a lot of big games,” Head Coach Dave Joerger said following the game. “But to live in this community you feel that love. And I think it goes a long way for the pride that we want to go out and play with every night. You really get out there and you feel that, so it’s very positive.”

Cousins led the way for the Kings, finishing with a game-high 37 points and 16 rebounds. The effort was a milestone for the 26-year-old center, who racked up his 60th career, 30-plus point outing of his career.

Sacramento held their own against the a seasoned Spurs ball-club, limiting San Antonio to 6-of-18 shooting from behind the arc. The Kings kept the contest close by getting to the free throw line, shooting an impressive 32-of-38 from the charity stripe in their Golden 1 Center Debut.

A who’s who of luminaries that played major roles in the effort to keep the Kings in Sacramento showed up to watch tonight’s historic contest. Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson and former NBA Commissioner David Stern were among those in attendance.

Current NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was also present for tonight’s Golden 1 Center opener. Speaking on the Kings Home Opener Facebook Live with Morgan Ragan, Silver praised the new downtown arena saying “it sets the new standard” for the NBA.

Not surprisingly, Thursday’s game was a sellout with 17,608 fans coming out in support.