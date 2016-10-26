Kings Aim to Test Two-Point-Guard Backcourt

With the success of Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors and LeBron James’ former Miami Heat squad, small ball lineups have taken the NBA by storm in recent years to great success. The idea of playing a versatile five-man set has become one of the standards in today’s NBA.

Under head coach Dave Joerger’s guidance, the Sacramento Kings won’t shy away from playing a few unorthodox lineups of their own. In fact, Joerger has already begun tinkering with one unique combination ahead of the season opener.

In a pair of preseason games, the Kings decided to test drive a two-guard lineup featuring Darren Collison and Ty Lawson. By all accounts, the early returns were positive. Despite both players’ shorter stature, a lineup highlighted by Collison and Lawson more than makes up for size with the amount of speed and playmaking the duo possesses.

Fans got their first look at the Collison-Lawson backcourt during the Kings preseason outing against Maccabi Haifa. Both guards were able to feed off each other’s presence on the floor. As a starter, Lawson finished the night with a near triple-double - 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

“It was fun, we got the ball off the rim, got rebounds or stops and we’re just running,” Lawson said to Comcast SportsNet Bay Area, of playing alongside Collison. “Everybody’s getting open shots.”

Meanwhile, Collison chipped in 11 points and five assists off the bench and was credited with raising Sacramento's intensity on the defensive side of the floor.

“I thought it was fun today,” Collison said following that same contest. “We got a chance to get up and down the floor and not just be a half court team. We can go out in transition. Ty’s a willing passer, I’m a willing passer. We can use our speed.”

The two-point-guard experiment was put on hold for the following few preseason outings, but Joerger opted to try it one more time against the Los Angeles Clippers. The results, again, were convincing - particularly when it came to the tempo of the game.

“I thought they had a little bit better pace without playing up and taking a bad shot,” Joerger said to media following last week’s exhibition finale at Golden 1 Center. “They pushed the basketball and we had a little flow into our offense.”

With Collison and Lawson expected to carry much of the load this season in the backcourt, it’s a safe bet that some of their minutes will come on the floor with each other.