Jimmy Fallon is Loving the Kings Free Throw Distraction

The Tonight Show host gave Sacramento a shout out on the latest episode.
by Tracee Jay
Writer, Kings.com
Posted: Oct 23, 2018

Sacramento Kings fans are known for being some of the best fans in the NBA and they did not disappoint when finding a new way to throw the opponent off their game.

During the Kings home opener last Wednesday, Sactown’s faithful used giant cardboard cutouts of Jimmy Fallon’s different facial expressions to distract Utah Jazz players at the free throw line.


The unique form of distraction proved to be effective.


Fallon caught wind of the fun via Twitter and was in disbelief at first before realizing that it actually happened.


On the newest episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy continued to show Sacramento some love by showing his national audience the footage from the game.

We will all be eagerly awaiting to see what the best fans in the NBA will come up with for the next home contest.

