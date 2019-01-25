Jackson’s Improvement Has Experts Taking Notice

Each week, ESPN’s Senior Writer Zach Lowe creates a list of 10 things he likes and dislikes from around the Association and Justin Jackson recently found himself on the favorable part of that list.

“It’s time to start paying attention,” wrote Lowe referring to Jackson’s solid showings. While Lowe acknowledges that JJ’s efforts have flown under the radar a bit, he acknowledges it won’t stay that way for long.

“He has a killer floater,” Lowe said of the Sacramento sophomore. “If a big man barricades the paint, Jackson is comfortable pulling up for short jumpers. He makes the next pass, and works hard on the other end.”



The progression of Justin’s game will definitely be worth keeping an eye on as he continues to be an integral part of the team’s efforts.