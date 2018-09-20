Iman Sports Kings Threads in Photoshoot

Iman Shumpert was all smiles as he rocked his Sactown jersey for an exlusive photoshoot with Kings.com.

The basketball, fashion and music mogul jumped in the studio at Golden 1 Center this week for some glamour shots in the purple and black.

Music was blasting, of course, but Shumpert wanted to make sure the vibes were right. He requested his own music, and why wouldn’t he?

Shumpert played in 14 games last season, all for the Cleveland Cavaliers before he was traded to Sacramento in Febueray. Recovering from a surgically repaired left knee.



.@imanshumpert having some fun and showing off the handles in that @SacramentoKings purple! pic.twitter.com/1crX23LctR — Kyle Ramos (@Kyle_Ramos) September 20, 2018

Making jokes with photographers and staying relaxed, Iman is finally ready to take his game to the court for Sacramento fans.

No. 9 is hoping to bring his swagger and veteran presence to the young Kings squad this upcoming season.