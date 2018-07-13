Giles’ ‘Big Ticket’ Moniker Isn’t a Coincidence

Harry Giles continues to bring a strong presence throughout Summer League, and his game has already drawn comparisons to former NBA MVP and champion, Kevin Garnett.

Jason Jones acknowledged in SacBee article that “Giles smiled when Garnett was mentioned after Tuesday's game.”

"I love KG's game," said No. 20. "...I'm not out there trying to act like him; I'm just really being me. But it's crazy I end up being like him in a way."

A high school coach called the former No. 1 high school player in the country "Big Ticket," which is Garnett's nickname, and Giles embraced it.

Harry is proving that being “Big Ticket HG” is more than an Instragram name but a fire inside influenced by one of the game’s greats.

Read the full article here and stay tuned as #GizzleSZN is just getting started.