Gregg Popovich ‘Impressed’ with Young Kings

The future Hall of Fame coach gave praise to the squad’s changing culture and on-court play.
by Tracee Jay
Writer, Kings.com
Posted: Nov 16, 2018

Sactown took on San Antonio this past Veterans Day, holding off the Spurs 104-99 for the win at Golden 1 Center.

After the game, Coach Pop was asked about the Kings culture and exciting start to the season.




"I was really impressed," said Pop to reporters. "Their culture is changing. It's changed drastically."

In addition to their style of play, Pop recognized general manager Vlade Divac and head coach Dave Joerger.

"Vlade and the team have made some good moves, and I think Dave [Joerger] has done a great job bringing that group together."


The Kings aim to continue their winning ways in Memphis on Friday.

