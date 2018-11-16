Gregg Popovich ‘Impressed’ with Young Kings

Sactown took on San Antonio this past Veterans Day, holding off the Spurs 104-99 for the win at Golden 1 Center.

After the game, Coach Pop was asked about the Kings culture and exciting start to the season.

"I was really impressed," said Pop to reporters. "Their culture is changing. It's changed drastically."

In addition to their style of play, Pop recognized general manager Vlade Divac and head coach Dave Joerger.

"Vlade and the team have made some good moves, and I think Dave [Joerger] has done a great job bringing that group together."



"Their culture is changing. It's changed drastically." Pop had some great things to say about the Kings. [via @FOXSportsSW] pic.twitter.com/0i5tAhqK3c — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 13, 2018

The Kings aim to continue their winning ways in Memphis on Friday.