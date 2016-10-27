Golden 1 Center Construction Worker to Sing Anthem

As the Sacramento Kings head into the 2016-17 regular season, a world-class venue awaits its first NBA campaign.

Together, the team, the city, and the League’s LOUDEST fans enter into a #NewEraofProud and reflect on the many years that led to this point. Businesses fought, fans rallied, thousands of hands worked tirelessly to build a breath-taking space. And thanks to endless faith, hard work and determination, the Kings stayed in Sacramento and a new home court has been built.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, the inaugural home opener will celebrate Sacramento and the tireless effort it took to achieve such a momentous evening. In recognition of the community that made it possible, a Golden 1 Center construction worker, Christopher Infantino, will sing the national anthem.

Chris, a Sacramento resident of 14 years, began his career in the construction field in 2008, joining the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 340. Introduced to the Golden 1 Center project through Rosendin Electric, Chris spent time leading a 20-member team and quickly came to be recognized as the “singing foreman,” which led to a referral to sing on opening night.

With encouragement from his grandmother, Chris grew up singing in his church choir, attending sessions two-to-three days a week.

“I didn't appreciate it then, and I often think to myself how much it would mean to make just one more trip up those winding stairs to that choir loft to sing my heart out with a woman who loved me so dearly,” said Chris, who’ll take center stage alongside his twin sons, Matteo and Giovanni, while his wife, Jennifer, and aunt, Teresa, will share in the experience from the crowd.

“Throughout my apprenticeship, I’ve had the joy of working on several projects, but none as prominent as Golden 1 Center,” said Chris. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me and my boys. It's pretty amazing, going from standing in a dirt pit 20-plus feet below L Street to standing center court, looking up at 17,500 fans, and leaving all that emotion on the court.”

