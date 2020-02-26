Golden 1 Center Becomes World’s First Professional Sports and Entertainment Venue to Feature IoT-Powered Smart Pouring Solution

--In First-Ever Collaboration, Golden 1 Center Helped NINA Test and Enhance Technology--

Today, the Sacramento Kings and NINA announced Golden 1 Center would become the first arena in the world to let suite and loft guests pour their own drinks through an Internet of Things (IoT) powered device and mobile app. This innovative technology allows suite and loft hosts to cater to personalized beverage preferences at events and games. NINA launched in five suites and one loft last month and will expand to all remaining suites and lofts in the coming months.

“We’re thrilled to offer guests in our suites and lofts an efficient and safe way to enjoy drinks at Golden 1 Center,” said John Rinehart, Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations. “NINA’s technology will be a gamechanger for our suite and loft hosts, allowing them to customize the event experience down to the individual level.”

By connecting a digital device to the top of liquor bottles, NINA allows hosts, guests and the arena staff to monitor and control how much alcohol is being poured. Screens in the suites and lofts allow fans to pay for a drink, unlock a bottle, and pour out exactly what they want.

“We’re proud to partner with the Sacramento Kings to disrupt the beverage industry and bring NINA’s self-pouring platform to sports for the first time,” said Yair Marom, NINA CEO and Co-Founder. “From cashierless checkout to in-seat ordering, there is no sports team more committed to bringing their guests the best possible experience than the Kings. We’re grateful for the opportunity to work closely with the Kings industry-leading technology team on creative solutions to ensure fans have fun and stay safe.”

NINA has worked with the Sacramento Kings and Golden 1 Center to test and enhance the technology at select games and events over the past year. Since launching in five suites and one loft in January, the guest response has been extremely positive and the suites and lofts utilizing NINA have seen a significant increase in revenue compared to the same period of time the previous year.

Golden 1 Center is the world’s most connected arena powered by industry-leading technology to provide the ultimate fan experience and this partnership represents another first in the team’s efforts to pave the way for technology innovation in sports. Last year, the Kings debuted the NBA’s first dedicated space for a free-to-play, in-arena predictive gaming experience. This season, the Kings became the world’s first sports team to open a checkout-free convenience store through a partnership with Zippin, allowing visitors to walk in, grab an item, and walk out in under 30 seconds. Earlier this month, the team partnered with Intel to launch the league’s first research and development (R&D) site at Golden 1 Center to test the next generation of immersive video technology.

The Kings have been named the "Most Innovative Company in Sports" by Fast Company and the “Most Tech Savvy Team of 2016” by Sport Techie, in addition to being the recipient of Sports Business Journal’s 2017 “Facility of the Year.”

To learn more about NINA visit www.drinknina.com.