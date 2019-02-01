Giles Shines in Record-Setting Home Victory

In their first home game since Jan. 14, Sacramento wasted no time making it known they missed home.

Not only did the squad put forth a dominant effort over Atlanta, but six Kings notched double figures in the 135-113 win.

Once again making his presence known, Harry Giles recorded a career-high 20 points.

What made the performance even more special was who was on the other side of the court.

Vince Carter, the former King and future Hall of Famer, laced them up in Sacramento for the first time since signing with the Hawks.

Carter played a vital role for the young Kings, but especially Giles, who let it be known on Wednesday.

In an amusing moment during the contest, Carter matched up with Giles in the post, only to fall victim to a move he’s very familiar with.

Finishing with a career-high in points, seven rebounds and a game-high +27, No. 20 clearly took VC’s mentorship to heart.

The Young Kings return to action on Saturday, when the Philadelphia 76ers visit Sacramento for their lone visit of the season.