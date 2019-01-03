Giles Gives Squad Boost off the Bench

Although last night’s matchup against Portland didn’t end as planned, that doesn’t mean there weren’t bright spots.

Harry Giles III, coming off of an assignment with the Stockton Kings, produced in multiple facets during his 13 minutes of action.

HG finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, one block and one steal against their Western Conference foe.

“He changed the game for us,” Bogdan Bogdanovic said after the game.

“He was the reason we got the lead tonight,” teammate Buddy Hield also expressed. “[If he] keeps doing that and bringing the energy, it’s going to go far…I’m happy for him.”

Sactown is back in action on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center.