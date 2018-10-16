Fox Represents Sactown on Players’ Tribune

"I heard a joke that went like this,” explained No. 5.

“The best part about Sacramento is you’re only two hours away from the good parts of California.

Nah, let me flip that. You’re only two hours away from the best fans in the league.”

Fox’s love for Sactown knows no bounds, as the sophomore guard detailed the affinity he has for the city he plays in.



Sactown, before the season starts, I have a message for you. @PlayersTribune pic.twitter.com/OAyU3Gceby — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) October 16, 2018

“You fought for us,” Swipa continued. “This franchise, this team and this city. That’s why we’ll fight for you.”

Join De’Aaron in being #SacramentoProud throughout the 2018-19 season!