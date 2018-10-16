Fox Represents Sactown on Players’ Tribune

De’Aaron shows love to the city he calls home in emotional ode to Sacramento.
by Tracee Jay
Writer, Kings.com
Posted: Oct 16, 2018

"I heard a joke that went like this,” explained No. 5.

“The best part about Sacramento is you’re only two hours away from the good parts of California.

Nah, let me flip that. You’re only two hours away from the best fans in the league.”

Fox’s love for Sactown knows no bounds, as the sophomore guard detailed the affinity he has for the city he plays in.


“You fought for us,” Swipa continued. “This franchise, this team and this city. That’s why we’ll fight for you.”


Join De’Aaron in being #SacramentoProud throughout the 2018-19 season!

