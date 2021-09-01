Join us as we host the 2021 Virtual Do Good Summit and share exciting new developments from the Sacramento Kings Foundation. Non-Profits, Change Makers, Community Leaders and all parties interested in the Sacramento Kings commitment to social responsibility and positive community impact are welcome. Register to attend to learn about ways to get involved and become eligible for this year’s community ticket program. In order to be a partner of the Sacramento Kings Foundation, you must have 501(c)(3) status and attend this year’s Virtual Summit.

VIRTUAL SUMMIT DATE & TIMES

Option 1

September 28

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Option 2

September 28

2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

For your convenience, we will host the Virtual Do Good Summit at two times. When registering, please select the time you plan to attend.

ABOUT

The seventh annual Do Good Summit will take place virtually this year and will offer non-profits the chance to learn about opportunities to engage with the Sacramento Kings. Over the course of 1 hour, you will hear from multiple speakers on our three pillars: Diversity & Inclusion, Health, and Education. Register to attend today!

REGISTRATION

Please complete this form prior to September 28 to receive access to the Virtual Summit.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS

Save the Dates: October 6 and November 10

Location and times forthcoming

As an extension of the Virtual Do Good Summit, we invite you to learn, listen and unite with the Sacramento Kings and our community leaders at an in-person “Community Conversation”. We will be facilitating 1-hour discussions across the topics of Diversity & Inclusion, Health and Education. When registering for the Virtual Summit, please select which Community Conversation session you would like 1 representative from your organization to attend.

This is a great opportunity to get your voice heard and share your efforts with the Sacramento Kings and other non-profit leaders. The conversations will aim to inspire collaboration and activations that will promote your mission, as well as the Sacramento Kings mission to Do Good.