Fox Joins Yahoo Sports’ Posted Up Podcast

De’Aaron Fox recently took a timeout from the court to chop it up with Yahoo Sports Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes discussing a range of topics dealing with his NBA journey, from draft night to present day.

When the subject of the fastest player in the league came up, De’Aaron was not shy to state his opinion on the matter.

“I am the fastest person in the league,” Fox said without hesitation.

While he did give props to his NBA counterparts, John Wall and Russell Westbrook, he didn’t waver on his stance.

To be number one you have to step up, and Fox acknowledged his growth as leader going from his first to his second season.

“When I started starting I became more vocal and when the trade deadline hit, wow, it is my team,” said Swipa.

No. 5 also mentioned how veterans like former Kings guard Garrett Temple, Zach Randolph, and Kosta Koufus helped shape him as a leader.

“Coming into this year, I know what I’m talking about, now I know what I’m doing,” said Fox regarding his second season in the Association.

Although De’Aaron has taken the reigns, he knows it couldn’t be done without the team and the fans. The Kentucky product spoke on what makes the Sactown fan base phenomenal.

“Everyone here is die hard," said Fox. It’s electric every game, that’s why I love it, and I want to see what it’s like if we made the playoffs.”

You can view Swipa’s full interview here.