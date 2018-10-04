Coach Ricci Ready to Make Strides in Second Year

"We just have to come in and do our jobs, get these guys ready to go and win games.” That’s the sentiment this season from Kings Assistant Player Development Coach Phil Ricci.

After joining Sactown’s coaching staff last season, Ricci says he feels more accustomed to the NBA lifestyle. Gaining invaluable experience from the previous season, he now knows what to expect coming into this year and is hoping to further refine his coaching game and become an even better teacher for the team.

Previously, Ricci was a player on the professional level, with stints with teams all around the globe and also stayed local to the Sacramento area while he served as the head coach for the Galt High boys basketball team.

In order to keep improving as an NBA coach, he is leaning on Kings legend and fellow assistant coach, Bobby Jackson.

“We got to spend a lot of time together,” said Ricci to the Lodi News-Sentinal. “We work hard together.”

Jackson added, “He’s learning from me, I’m learning from him. It’s something I’m looking forward to. He has the drive just like I have the drive.”

Together, the duo along with other Kings coaches spent their summer developing the new additions to the Kings roster.

“[The Kings rookies] learned a lot from the time they signed,” Ricci said. “The time they got into the gym until now. They are just going to continue to learn. They have a very high skill level, very talented. It’s going to be fun working with them.”

Coach Ricci is not only prepared to enhance the skill of the players, but he is excited to develop his own skills too. He knows he has a lot to learn and he is ready for the opportunities this upcoming season has to offer.