Chris Webber Expresses “Pride” During Golden 1 Center Opener

On Thursday night, a Sacramento Kings legend returned home.

Chris Webber was among the who’s who of NBA luminaries in attendance for the Kings historic first game at Golden 1 Center. The former Kings forward was ecstatic to be on hand for the special occasion and told long-time Kings radio play-by-play voice Gary Gerould how much it meant to him to be there on opening night.

“It’s only one word that comes to mind (and that) is pride,” Webber said reflectively. “I think that pride is owned by the fans of Sacramento.

“You know, players come and go, names on the jersey change, but these fans are the staple,” he added. “These fans deserve the arena.”

The five-time NBA All-Star was taken on the Golden 1 Center grand tour by former teammates Peja Stojakovic and Vlade Divac, now members of the team’s front office. Webber particularly came away in awe of the Kings new Practice Facility, noting that the state-of-the-art building is going to be a major selling point when recruiting new players.

“The overriding impression is attention to detail,” Webber said. “From how the players can be welcomed into every game, which makes them comfortable, to the practice facility.

“The Practice Facility is incredible man,” he continued. “You know, you need a beautiful arena, but you only have 41 home games. You have a hundred or so practices it seems like, so the Practice Facility is beautiful.”

Webber’s voice beamed when he discussed how satisfying the moment of opening night was. Considering the years of uncertainty that led to the construction of the Kings new home, the NBA on TNT analyst put the milestone evening in perspective.

“The past can be scary but that shows the strength that this city has,” Webber said. “(And) you’re exactly right - this team was out of here, I think. And that just shows you anything can happen when you believe, when you pull together.”