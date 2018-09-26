C-Webb Gives Keynote Speech at Sacramento State

“Success is not a destination… success is more of a way of life.”

Kings legend Chris Webber started off his keynote address in strong fashion.

Webber was asked by Sacramento State to be the keynote speaker on Student Academic Success Day and stopped by the university on Monday evening. No. 4 mentioned to ABC 10, that he does a lot of speaking engagements, but being able to speak in the city of Sacramento was special.



.@SacramentoKings legend Chris Webber begins his keynote address: “Achieving the Success of Kings & Queens,” at Student Academic Success Day! #StingersUp pic.twitter.com/OQ9asvmGMS — Sacramento State (@sacstate) September 24, 2018

Chris wanted this next generation of leaders to know that there is no secret recipe to success and that no one can define what success is for them.

“Success is not a one trick pony,” the Kings legend exclaimed.

During his time at Sac State, C-Webb was posed with a tough question that asked which past game of his that he would most like to show his son.

Instead of replying with one of his many triumphant performances, Webber instead said that he would show his son the NCAA National Championship game from his time at the University of Michigan. A game where an infamous botched attempt to call timeout ultimately cost his team the championship and created a moment that would follow Chris for years to come.

His explanation for his choice was simple: “When I was at my worst, I got up.”

The Kings legend’s address conveyed a notable message that success is a journey and success is getting back up after life may knock you down.