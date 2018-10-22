Shump Makes Statement in Win Over Thunder

January 23, 2018.

It's been almost one full calendar year since Iman Shumpert played in an NBA game. He logged six minutes, missed his only shot and was traded weeks later.

Fast forward to October 21, 2018, and you have the return of not only Shump the contributor, but Shump the veteran leader of a young team finding its way.

Making his first start in a Kings uniform, No. 9 was inserted into the lineup and matched up immediately with All-Star forward Paul George.

It didn't take long for the former NBA champion to find his rhythm.

Thanks to 16 first quarter points, four treys and 30 minutes of action, Shumpert finished just one point shy of a career-high in scoring (26) and was key in Sactown's first win of the 2018-19 campaign.

“He should feel great, personally, professionally,” head coach Dave Joerger said. “I’m happy for him, I’m happy for his family. I’ve always had a belief in him and we get along very well. So it’s an opportunity for him."

Iman started the game off with a three and never looked back: he made 9 of his 13 shots and added four assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Shump told The Athletic how important it was to get on the floor in preseason, setting him up for an increased role as the regular season began.

"Being able to play that preseason game, that was a different type of happiness for me after sitting out a year,” Shumpert said.

“I joke about it a lot but I be serious as a heart attack when I say it: I don’t wish that on nobody, not being able to play. I wasn’t able to play, I wasn’t able to practice Like literally had to be on bed rest for a while and it was the most frustrating thing in the world for me."



My first win as a @SacramentoKings even doper that it was a battle tested OKC team's in a home opener! #purpletalk just touched down in Denver. pic.twitter.com/4FO1uWE7kT — Iman. (@imanshumpert) October 22, 2018

“Luckily for me, I wasn’t in a role where I came from scoring so I’m not here feeling entitled to anything,” continued Shump. “I’m just here to play basketball and play the right way. (Sunday) it just came my way a lot.”

Iman is looking to keep the momentum going in Denver on Tuesday night.