Bogdan Bogdanovic Named to 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie Second Team

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic was named to the 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie Second Team, the league announced today.

Bogdanovic finished the season with averages of 11.8 points (.446 FG%, .392 3pt%, .840 FT%), 2.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 27.9 minutes per game in 78 contests (52 starts), earning MVP Honors of the 2018 Mtn Dew Kick Start Rising Stars game as a member of Team World. The Serbian native ranked in the top-10 among rookies in several statistical categories, including eighth in scoring, 10th in field goal percentage, eighth in assists, fourth in 3-point percentage, and third in free throw percentage.

Bogdaonovic becomes the 17th player in Kings franchise history and the 12th during the Sacramento era to earn All-Rookie Team distinction, a list that include teammates Buddy Hield (2016-17 All-Rookie First Team) and Willie Cauley-Stein (2015-16 All-Rookie Second Team).

He is joined on the All-Rookie Second Team by Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, Atlanta Hawks forward/center John Collins, Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson and Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr.