Get Your De'Aaron Fox Bobblehead!

Want to get your hands on the new, limited edition De’Aaron Fox bobblehead? The Sacramento Kings have teamed up with Power Market for an exclusive offer. It’s easy, Sacramento Kings fans who purchase at least $15 in qualifying items from participating Power Market location will receive a free De’Aaron Fox bobblehead. Find a location today and get yours.

Don’t wait - limited quantities are available!

Here’s How it Works Find a participating Power Market location. Make a p urchase in-store of at least $ 15 worth of qualifying goods between March 1, 2022, and April 10, 2022. Excluded age-restricted items include alcohol, tobacco and lottery tickets. Receive your free, exclusive De’Aaron Fox bobblehead while supplies last!

Participating Power Market locations include:

3180 Jefferson Blvd. | West Sacramento, CA 95691

3519 A St. | North Highlands, CA 95660

4430 Auburn Blvd. | Sacramento, CA 95841

901 East St. | Woodland, CA 95695

2330 Nicolaus Rd. | Lincoln, CA 95648

1050 Sunset Blvd. | Rocklin, CA 95765

4720 Gold Hill Rd. | Fairfield, CA 94534

530 Bogue Rd. | Yuba City, CA 95991

4217 Arboga Rd. | Olivehurst, CA 95961

Official Rules

1. SPONSOR INFORMATION: Sacramento Kings Limited Partnership, Sacramento Downtown Arena LLC, Sacramento Basketball Holdings LLC and their respective affiliates, parents and subsidiaries, located at 500 J Street, 4th Floor, Sacramento, CA 95814 and H&S Energy LLC, located at 2860 N. Santiago Blvd, Orange, CA 92867 (collectively “Sponsor”).

2. ELIGIBILITY: Eligibility is limited to entrants who are at least eighteen (18) years of age on the entry date, who are legal residents of California and whose primary residence does not fall within 75 miles of Los Angeles or San Francisco. Employees, agents, officers, directors, members, managers, and owners of Sponsor, and each of their immediate family members (spouse, parents, legal guardian, siblings, and children) and those individuals living in their same household are not eligible to enter or win. You are not eligible for this giveaway if you won a previous giveaway in the thirty (30) days prior.

3. HOW TO PARTICIPATE: Giveaway begins at 12:00 a.m. PT on March 1, 2022 and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on April 10, 2022, or until all available bobbleheads have been given away, whichever is sooner (the “Giveaway Period”). Fans who spend a minimum of $15 in a participating Power Market location will receive one (1) De’Aaron Fox bobblehead per qualifying transaction while supplies last. Excluded age-restricted items include but are not limited to alcohol, tobacco, and lottery tickets.

4. PRIZE AND APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUE: There will be one (1) De’Aaron Fox bobblehead (“Prize”) given per qualifying transaction during the Giveaway Period while supplies last. The approximate total retail value of the Grand Prize $6. Any expenses relating to acceptance of Prize, including but not limited to taxes and transportation are not included in the Prize and are the responsibility of the Participant. Any details not specified herein shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

If the Participant is unable to attend the event or accept the Prize on the date specified by Sponsor, the prize will be forfeited without any compensation to participant, and an alternate Participant will be selected. If for any reason the Prize participant cannot attend or accept the Prize, the Sponsor shall have no further obligation to the Prize participant. Prize is non-transferable and no substitutions or cash equivalents will be allowed, except at the sole discretion of the Sponsor, who reserves the right to award a prize of comparable or greater value. All details of prize not specified herein shall be determined solely by Sponsor.



5. PRIZE CONDITIONS: No substitution for any prize will be permitted. Prize is not transferable, assignable or redeemable for cash. Participant will be required to execute and return

6. ODDS OF RECEIVING A PRIZE: Odds of receiving a Prize depend on the total number of participants and availability.

7. CONDUCT OF PARTICIPATION: By participating in the Giveaway, participant affirms that he or she has read and agrees to abide by the Official Giveaway Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any participant acting in violation of the Official Rules or found tampering with the entry process or with the operation of the Giveaway or the website. The Giveaway is governed by the laws of the United States and the State of California. By participating, all Participants and entrants hereby irrevocably agree that the federal, state, and local courts located in Sacramento County, CA shall have exclusive jurisdiction and shall be the exclusive venue for any disputes arising from or relating to these official rules and this Giveaway. Any dispute arising from or relating to these official rules or this Giveaway shall be determined by binding arbitration in Sacramento County, California. ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE RELATED TO SPONSOR OR THE GIVEAWAY OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE GIVEAWAY MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

8. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY: Sponsor; the National Basketball Association and its Member Teams; NBA Properties, Inc.; and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, parent corporations, and their respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees and agents, are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate entry information, theft, tampering, destruction, or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries; printing or other errors; and any entries or mail which are late, lost, delayed, incomplete, misdirected, stolen, mutilated, illegible, postage due or any combination thereof. Sponsor reserves the right to modify, suspend or terminate the Giveaway in the event that it becomes necessary due to circumstances beyond Sponsor’s control.

9. RELEASE OF LIABILITY: By participating, Participants agree to release, discharge, indemnify and hold harmless the Sponsor; the National Basketball Association and its Member Teams; NBA Properties, Inc.; and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, parent corporations, and their officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents from and against any claims made by the Participant or any other third parties related in any way to the operation of this Giveaway, as well as any other claims, damages or liability due to any injuries, damages or losses (whether alleged, threatened, or actual) to any person (including death) or property of any kind resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in any Giveaway-related activity or participation in this Giveaway. Furthermore, by participating in the Giveaway and/or accepting the Prize, each entrant and/or Participant agrees and consents, without further authorization, compensation or remuneration of any kind, to the Sponsor and all of its affiliates and subsidiaries, the National Basketball Association and is Member Teams and NBA Properties, Inc. the right to the use of his or her name, likeness or photograph in any and all advertising, promotions and other publicity conducted carried out by the above parties.

THIS GIVEAWAY IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.

The Sacramento Kings is a registered trademark of the National Basketball Association and Sacramento Kings Limited Partnership and is used by permission.