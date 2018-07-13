Zach Auguste Making Case for NBA

With 5:11 left in the third quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Zach Auguste grabbed the rebound and runs the break. Listed at 6-foot-10, No. 30 crossed half-court and found a cutting Harry Giles with the no-look one-handed pass for an easy transition bucket.

It’s these types of plays that have helped Auguste make a name for himself in Las Vegas.

After leaving Notre Dame, Auguste went undrafted in 2016. Electing to play overseas in both Turkey and Greece with Summer League stints in Los Angeles and Miami in between.

On Wednesday, Auguste’s full skill-set was on display: stretching the floor beyond the arc, running the break, up-and-under moves under the basket and the previously mentioned court vision. In the end, the Kings came up short, but Auguste drew praise from many due to his performance.

“I love [Auguste’s] hustle,” said coach Larry Lewis “He gets in some sneaky areas of the court, especially under the basket where he causes some problems for the rebounders on the other team.”





“He was one of the players I always remembered growing up,” said Harry Giles. “I was like, ‘Man, that dude right there goes hard. If I was out there, I’d have to bring it.’ He’s going to talk, he’s going to bring energy, because that’s what he does.”

At Notre Dame, Auguste averaged 10 points and 6.4 rebounds on 57 percent shooting in 128 career games played.





Auguste is one of many clamoring for a chance at the NBA and his helping his cause with a good showing in Las Vegas. The Notre Dame product has worked hard to enter the discussion for a possible training camp invite somewhere in the NBA - whether that’s in Sacramento or not, the 224-pound center knows it’ll be a challenge.

“My main focus and dream has always been the NBA,” Auguste told the Sacramento Bee. “I’m going to try to crack it. I had a chance my first year out but it didn’t follow through all the way. but I’m going to try to get in this league, and if I can’t, I’m going to go overseas and try again, and I won’t stop.”