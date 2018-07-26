Young Kings Receive Praise from Webber

There has been plenty of hype and excitement surrounding the big man duo of Harry Giles and Marvin Bagley III in recent weeks. Now, a new source of praise has popped up from one of the best bigs to ever suit up in the purple and black.

Former Kings great Chris Webber recently provided some insight into what he likes about the two members of the young core, divulging his excitement for both Harry and Marvin.

“I expect great things for [Giles and Bagley], but I’m just sitting back watching as a fan and giving them time to grow,” said Webber. “The West is really tough right now, so I think that’s a great position for them to grow, to see the competition, and then to plot the take over.”

As a player who dealt with major injuries himself, No. 4 also shed some light into what kind of mindset it takes to overcome those moments and how he sees Giles performing after being sidelined for so long.

“You have to be tough as nails and I think he is,” Webber said. “Hopefully the fact that it happened early, he’ll carry that chip on his shoulder the whole time knowing that it could be taken away at any second knowing that he has a lot to prove - only to himself and not to anybody else.”

Though the squad is young and still meshing together, C-Webb expressed his confidence in their future.

“I don’t think youth will sidetrack these [young players]. I’m just really excited to see how this team fits and gels together and starts winning.“