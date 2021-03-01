Women's History Month Spotlight: Kayla Hicks

In honor of Women's History Month, the Kings organization is celebrating members of the organization who've helped inspire and pave the way for others to follow.

This week, we spoke with Manager of Security, Kayla Hicks, who shares with us her journey, role models, and the importance of inclusion in today's workplace.

What are your pronouns?

She/Her.

How would you describe your role and responsibilities with the Sacramento Kings?

As the Manager of Security my role and responsibilities revolve around ensuring the safety of all guests and employees. Our department continuously develops and implements safety and security protocols that align with the mission of the Sacramento Kings and represent best practices across the league, and the sports and entertainment industry as a whole.

What do you feel is the most challenging aspect of your job? Most rewarding?

The most challenging is also the most rewarding: ensuring the safety of our guests and employees while delivering world class entertainment and guest experiences. I also have an awesome team to work with which makes coming to work fun!

Who have been your biggest role models?

Without question it is my mom and grandmother. They both showed me what it meant to be a strong, independent woman and encouraged me to follow my dreams no matter what. They have instilled in me the importance of a good work ethic and I wouldn’t be the woman I am today without their endless love and support.

How do you think companies can strive to be more inclusive to women in the workplace?

It all starts from within. Having the willingness to be honest about deficiencies, be willing to have the hard conversations and work towards making the changes needed to hire, train, mentor and promote women. It helps to build the trust and transparency that is needed in trying to change the culture of the workplace. By having the conversations and truly engaging women in the workplace it will foster a more inclusive environment.

What advice would you give to other women trying to break into the sports and entertainment industry?

If it is something that you are passionate, about take any opportunity that comes your way whether it be with an internship or a part-time position. I got my start with the Kings over 13 seasons ago by assisting in moderating an in-game chat (in the days before social media became what it is today!) Since then I have written pieces for Kings.com, worked in ticket sales and finally found my place here with Security. All it truly takes is a foot in the door!

How important is it to you to work for an organization that constantly strives to bring greater awareness and equity to women in the workplace?

It is extremely important because representation in all forms matters. It isn’t enough to just see women in entry level positions, but to see them in leadership roles is empowering. It’s not enough to simply have a seat at the table anymore.