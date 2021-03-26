Women's History Month Spotlight: Iesha Herrera

In honor of Women's History Month, the Kings organization is celebrating members of the organization who've helped inspire and pave the way for others to follow.

This week, we spoke with AP/AR Specialist Iesha Herrera, who shares with us her journey, role models, and the importance of inclusion in today's workplace.

What are your pronouns?

She/Her/Hers.

How would you describe your role and responsibilities with the Sacramento Kings?

I have dual roles in Finance — Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable. My responsibilities are specific to the business operations of income and expenses, mostly tracking, reporting, invoicing, recording payments and initiating collections.

What do you feel is the most challenging aspect of your job? Most rewarding?

Currently, the most challenging is how to shift the way we do business efficiently using technology and existing banking platforms and our internal ERP system. Most rewarding is witnessing our finance team implement new ways to do business with both internal and external customers using digital payment networks and existing platforms.

Who have been your biggest role models?

My mother, and all women that are resilient. “Resilience is very different than being numb. Resilience means you experience, you feel, you fail, you hurt, you fall. But you keep going.” — Yasmin Mogahed.

How do you think companies can strive to be more inclusive to women in the workplace?

Provide tools of development to support female leaders or leadership roles. Create opportunities and group dynamics that offer opportunities to actively support women in the workplace.

What advice would you give to other women trying to break into the sports and entertainment industry?

Reach out and simply introduce yourself while expressing your interest to the Human Resource manager, and provide your resume. Research sports and entertainment companies and their organizational structure, find out who is currently hired and doing the job that you aspire for. Use your professional network to your advantage. Secure employment with companies that have long standing partnerships with the sports or entertainment company of your dreams and learn the ropes. Find ways to add value to your current work experience in similar roles of your dream job. Research all the jobs that you can obtain within the sports and entertainment industry and apply for open positions that you are currently qualified for. Attend hiring and recruiting events if offered.

How important is it to you to work for an organization that constantly strives to bring greater awareness and equity to women in the workplace?

It is very important, because I want to represent the organization that I work for, and feel confident that I am being treated fair and impartial.