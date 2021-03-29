Women's History Month Spotlight: Emmy Rodriguez

In honor of Women's History Month, the Kings organization is celebrating members of the organization who've helped inspire and pave the way for others to follow.

This week, we spoke with Account Manager for Groups & Hospitality Emmy Rodriguez, who shares with us her journey, role models, and the importance of inclusion in today's workplace.

What are your pronouns?

She/Her.



How would you describe your role and responsibilities with the Sacramento Kings?

I’m fortunate to have had different roles and responsibilities during my time with the Sacramento Kings. Currently providing support to Groups, Hospitality, and Ticket Sales initiatives as well as managing different Partnership marketing/activations.



What do you feel is the most challenging aspect of your job? Most rewarding?

The most challenging aspect of my job currently is wearing a lot of different hats and prioritizing where to allocate time and resources in a way that best aligns with overall objectives. Ironically, the thing that is challenging is also what I find to be most rewarding. I get to work on a lot of different projects and get to know a lot of great people in departments across the organization.



Who have been your biggest role models?

I am blessed to be surrounded by so many great people who have challenged me both professionally and personally. From my colleagues to leaders within the Kings organization I am continuously motivated to grow and push myself outside my comfort zone. I am also inspired by many women who have used the power of sport to make an impact. To name a few: Serena Williams, Doris Burke, Megan Rapinoe, Maria Taylor and the list goes on.



How do you think companies can strive to be more inclusive to women in the workplace?

I think there are many different ways for companies to create a better environment for women in the workplace. Most importantly it starts with creating an inclusive culture and acknowledging there are ways to not only support but promote women in the workplace as well. Overall, continuously looking to grow people within an organization and finding different/equal opportunities for everyone to succeed.



What advice would you give to other women trying to break into the sports and entertainment industry?

Advice I would give to other women trying to break into sports/entertainment is to be confident and persistent. There are always going to be obstacles and doubt along the way but you have to be willing to get comfortable with being uncomfortable in order to grow. One of my favorite quotes is, “If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.”



How important is it to you to work for an organization that constantly strives to bring greater awareness and equity to women in the workplace?

It is very important. I want to be a part of an organization that not only understands but encourages women to grow and succeed especially in a male dominated industry. I hope we can get to a point where “in the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders.”