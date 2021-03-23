Women's History Month Spotlight: Crystal Huante

In honor of Women's History Month, the Kings organization is celebrating members of the organization who've helped inspire and pave the way for others to follow.

This week, we spoke with Assistant Manager of Guest Services Crystal Huante, who shares with us her journey, role models, and the importance of inclusion in today's workplace.

What are your pronouns?

She/her.

How would you describe your role and responsibilities with the Sacramento Kings?

I’m the assistant manager of Guest Services so in my role I assist my department manager in getting our part-time team members scheduled and ready for events. I specifically oversee the EMT’s and Control. I create event sheets for our department as well as security. I am also one of the points of contacts for the part-time team members during events. And being a team player I will of course help any department that needs it.

What do you feel is the most challenging aspect of your job? Most rewarding?

The most challenging aspect is probably the time. There can be times where you miss out on a lot of things that a normal 9-5 job wouldn’t miss out on, due to the number of events or the hours you are putting in. The most rewarding is seeing an event/game run smoothly and knowing you had a part in that. Also, seeing our part-time members grow in their positions.

Who have been your biggest role models?

My mom because she is a strong, hard-working woman who I have tried to emulate in my life. Also, our Director of Security Kevin Curran. Over the 15+ years I’ve known/worked with him he has always been there for me and helped me grow in this industry. I hope I can do the same for someone.

How do you think companies can strive to be more inclusive to women in the workplace?

I think companies can be more inclusive by acknowledging and showing appreciation, and having women in more leadership roles — as well as having more women involved in the hiring process.

What advice would you give to other women trying to break into the sports and entertainment industry?

I would say to try to learn as much as you can about different areas of this industry. Have your main focus but don’t neglect learning in other areas because everything ultimately works together to make an event/game successful. I’ve learned and been involved in everything from guest service, security, ticketing and operations and I feel it really gave me a great overall understanding of this business.

How important is it to you to work for an organization that constantly strives to bring greater awareness and equity to women in the workplace?

I think it’s extremely important. I’ve previously worked in a place that didn’t, and it can take a toll on a person and bring employee productivity down because you don’t feel valued or appreciated. That’s why I’m so grateful to work for this organization because they really care.