Women's History Month Spotlight: Aisling Toolan

In honor of Women's History Month, the Kings organization is celebrating members of the organization who've helped inspire and pave the way for others to follow.

This week, we spoke with Physical Therapist Aisling Toolan, who shares with us her journey, role models, and the importance of inclusion in today's workplace.

What are your pronouns?

She/Her/Hers.

How would you describe your role and responsibilities with the Sacramento Kings?

I am very proud to work here as a physical therapist and athletic trainer. I am a member of our health and performance team, who work on a daily basis to support each of our players in being at their very best from a health and performance stand point, both on and off the court. In my role as part of our medical team, I evaluate our players individually before the season begins to build an injury risk reduction action plan. When injuries do happen, we diagnose the problem alongside our Kaiser team doctors, and then create a pathway back to the court for our player as quickly and safely possible.

What do you feel is the most challenging aspect of your job? Most rewarding?

The most challenging aspect of my job is the difficulty in creating a healthy work/life balance. Our schedule can be unpredictable at times, and during the NBA season we work every day to take care of our players, who themselves play so hard through an intense game schedule. The travel and time away from family can be difficult at times, but it is made worthwhile by being part of a supportive team of people who are all working towards a greater goal.

The most rewarding part of my job is watching a player I have worked to support through an injury or a performance problem achieving his potential. There is such a deep well of possibilities inside each of our players. Over time as the years pass, getting to see the young men I work with becoming husbands and great dads is a lot of fun as well!

Who have been your biggest role models?

My parents are my first and biggest role models. I grew up in Dublin, Ireland, where opportunities for girls to play sports were limited during my childhood. My parents always supported me in my desire to find an opportunity to play and to follow my dreams, wherever they might take me. From a physical therapy perspective, my mentor at Stony Brook University, Dr. Sharon Martino, was an important force in encouraging me to lean forward into my career and push the boundaries.

Within the NBA, I read an article in my early 20’s about Dr. Judy Seto, a physical therapist with the LA Lakers, who at that time was working with Kobe Bryant to extend his playing career. That was the first time that I realized that perhaps I too could one day work in the NBA. Closer to home within our Kings organization, I am surrounded by strong women in leadership positions. My biggest role model here is Teena Murray, our VP of Health and Performance, who has shown me that it is absolutely possible for a woman to lead, and lead well, within the male-dominated sports performance space.

How do you think companies can strive to be more inclusive to women in the workplace?

I think inclusion comes only through a multi-faceted and systematic approach. That begins with hiring practices, and making sure that highly qualified female candidates are sought out for consideration during the interview process. Then once women are hired, there must be ongoing support from within the organization to ensure that they are able to succeed within their roles. Women in society take on a larger percentage of the burden of care for children and aging parents, and so inclusive employers should consider this in their family and maternity leave and paid time off policies. Ultimately, a workplace that is better for women will also be a workplace that is better for ALL people.

What advice would you give to other women trying to break into the sports and entertainment industry?

First of all, I would encourage all women to hold themselves to the highest standards in terms of honing their craft, whatever that might be. Study hard, read widely, become highly qualified and excellent at whatever it is that you do. Secondly, I would say throw yourself into the job you are doing right now 100%. The path to a job in sports and entertainment is not always a straight forward one, but giving your best to the role you’re in right now will only lead to good things. Finally, my favourite Japanese proverb ‘Fall down seven times, get up eight’ comes to mind. You must be doggedly persistent. It will likely not be an easy path, but if you really want something, nobody will keep you from achieving your goals.

How important is it to you to work for an organization that constantly strives to bring greater awareness and equity to women in the workplace?

It is tremendously important, and a huge part of why I am such a proud member of the Sacramento Kings organization. I have never felt so supported on an organizational level by an employer, and I see structures in place here, such as the Women in Sports Network, that are designed to help me to be successful. If we don’t talk about and address issues such as gender inequality, racism and injustice, they will not magically resolve themselves. I want to be part of building our organization into a winning franchise, so that we can show the world that you can do things the right way AND win.