Willie Making an Impact on Local Art Scene

Trill continues to contribute his time and effort into helping the art movement in Sactown.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Aug 29, 2018

From a young age, Willie Cauley-Stein fell in love with art and now he’s hoping to help others do the same.

The Kings center was recently named an Art Ambassador for the dedication of a brand new art studio in Sacramento. Trill stopped by the festivities recently to speak about his passion and also teach an art class for local kids.


“Since I was a kid, the only things that have really stuck to me are art, basketball, and music,” said Cauley-Stein. “Everything I’m looking at, I’m perceiving it as art.”

Through the teamwork of Trill, Good Tidings Foundation and Sol Collective, there are hopes that this space will be a beacon of inspiration in Sacramento.

“We’re working on building a good community spot to influence artists around [Sacramento] and allow kids to come into themselves and express themselves through the arts,” Willie said.

