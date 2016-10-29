‘We’ve Still Got So Much More’

On the end of a back-to-back versus one of the NBA’s most successful franchises, Sacramento’s impressive effort fell just short in the final frame during Thursday’s Kings home opener.

The team led by as many as 11, headed by a monstrous 37-point, 16-rebound effort by DeMarcus Cousins. But, second-half shooting woes stripped Sactown of its lead, as they eventually fell in defeat to San Antonio 102-94.

Despite the loss, spirits remained high in the Kings locker room, where Cousins shared praise for the squad’s execution and the atmosphere inside Golden 1 Center.

“The scary part about it is that we’ve got so much more room to improve,” said No. 15 regarding the Kings defensive intensity. “This is the team we are – we come out and try to defend.”

Albeit early, Sacramento has done just that in their initial two contests, forcing 16 first half turnovers between Phoenix and San Antonio.

In addition to an enhanced focus on defense, the team showcased their resiliency in the final frame of Thursday’s contest. Three minutes into the fourth quarter, they managed to climb back from a double-digit deficit to tie the game.

“I think we put a great effort,” Sacramento native Matt Barnes said. “We’re not looking for moral victories…we think we’re a better team than that. If we play with that kind of intensity throughout the season we’re going to have a good season.”

Rudy Gay and DMC concurred, adding their thoughts on the Sacramento faithful present at the long-awaited Golden 1 Center opener.

“This was a playoff atmosphere and it’s good to have that night in and night out,” Gay said.

In response to whether Sacramento feels like home yet to Cousins, the Alabama native had a simple response.