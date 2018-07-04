Watch California Classic Games LIVE

Fans from Sacramento, Oakland, Miami and Los Angeles can watch Tuesday and Thursday's games live on Kings.com.
Posted: Jul 03, 2018

The inaugural California Classic has tip-offed in Sacramento, watch your favorite teams compete in the three-day Summer League competition LIVE on Kings.com.

Due to broadcast restrictions, fans viewing the below live streams must reside within 75 miles of Sacramento, Los Angeles, Oakland and Miami.

Miami HEAT vs Los Angeles Lakers | 6 p.m. PT
Box Score

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors | 8 p.m. PT
Box Score

To learn more about California Classic, click here.

Tags
Kings, California Classic, Featured

Related Content

Marvin Bagley III posterizes Lakers in NBA debut

Marvin Bagley III posterizes Lakers in NBA debut

Young Bigs Impress in Debut

Young Bigs Impress in Debut

Kings vs Lakers Highlights - California Classic 7/2/18

Kings vs Lakers Highlights - California Classic 7/2/18

Related Content

Kings

California Classic

Featured