Vlade Soaks in Historic Night at Golden 1 Center

"He’s a guy that everyone wants to be around.”

Those words from head coach Dave Joerger on Hall of Famer Vlade Divac ring true every night, but especially on Sunday.

On a beautiful evening in Sacramento, Vlade Divac could hardly contain his excitement — and emotions — on what Saturday's announcement meant to him and his family.



“It’s a recognition not just for me but the organization and the city.” - @bgoodvlade #19HoopClass pic.twitter.com/a39iGeVZfX — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 8, 2019

“When those things happen, you go back in your career and where you came from and I remember the detail when I made a big decision for myself and for my family," Divac told the media before the game. "I was just 14 years old and I had to leave my parents to pursue basketball.”

On Saturday, the NBA announced its inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, with Divac being honored as part of the International Committee.



An international basketball legend. Our legend. Hall of Famer, Vlade Divac. pic.twitter.com/NrVu3Ro4ip — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 8, 2019

“My dream when I made the national team was to be part of the NBA,” Divac explained. “When I made the NBA, I wanted to do more. I’m 50 now, I’m tired, I don’t want to do anything. I think I reached all of my goals in terms of a player.”

The Class of 2019 will be enshrined on Sept. 6 in Springfield, Massachusetts, where No. 21 said he will be inducted as a member of the Sacramento Kings.

With a raucous home crowd on their feet, Sactown gave Divac an ovation worth remembering.

With his jersey hanging in the rafters, the Kings legend put his hand over his heart and thanked the fans at Golden 1 Center.

Currently serving as General Manager, Divac explained the importance of this phase of his basketball career as well.

“This phase with the Kings is a new chapter in my life and hopefully, I can achieve close to that.”

With a Hall of Fame enshrinement imminent, Kings fans would love that as well.

Congratulations, Vlade!