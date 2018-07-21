Vivek Recognized in B/R POWER 50 List

“He is a progressive owner in an increasingly progressive league,” wrote Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Abrams in his latest piece on the most influential people in sports culture.



For Vivek Ranadive, standing for what you believe in has always been a priority. And this past season, it took center stage.



Before the game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 22, protestors gathered outside Golden 1 Center in wake of the death of Stephon Clark, who had been fatally shot in Sacramento.





"It was something that was on people's minds," Ranadive told Bleacher Report. "It was on my mind and you could see that it was something that deeply impacted the whole community."

Along with Ranadive's moving postgame speech, the team joined the Boston Celtics in a PSA and wore T-shirts in support of Clark as they took the court on March 25.









While Ranadive's response to peaceful protests is the most recent example of the organization's commitment to using its platform to create positive change, it's one of the many ways in which the Kings have joined the conversation to help move society forward.

